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Pete Buttigieg jokes about helping people rebook flights
12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration had grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted. At the What's Next conference in Denver hosted by a new group called Majority Democrats, Democratic officials and strategists worried about how they would be able to leave the city. (AP video by: Thomas Peipert; Production by: Brittany Peterson)
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