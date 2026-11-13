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Geneseo Men’s Hockey team starts regular season strong with a 3-1-0 record
By Trenten Krakowiak,7 days ago
The Geneseo Men’s Hockey team has officially begun the 2026-2027 regular season with the team already off to a hot start. The Ice Knights start the season with a 3-1-0 record, which currently places them at second in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC) standings. The team reached this record through a combination of hard-fought games and dominant blowouts, which began on Oct. 30 against the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils.