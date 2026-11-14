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Final Two Shows of “The Schoolboy Soldiers of Rippey” Are This Weekend
By Coltrane Carlson,13 days ago
There are two chances left to see the premiere of the play that was specifically commissioned about historic events that happened in Greene County. Iowa History Teacher Dena Boyd says in the 1880s, when Greene County was newly established and the population was 1,400 people, the first school, Old Rippey School, saw 32 students and two teachers sign up to serve with the Union Army in the Civil War.
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