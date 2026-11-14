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Guthrie Center City Council Approves Ordinances Amending Codes
By Marcus Mackey,13 days ago
The Guthrie Center City Council met in regular session Monday night. The Council approved the second and final readings of ordinances amending or repealing parts of sections regarding elections, operating budget annual statement, and public meetings. They then heard reports from Guthrie County Sheriff Matt Harmann and Chief Deputy Todd Thorn, Compliance Officer Wes Clark, Streets and Wastewater Superintendent Darin Sloss, and City Administrator Kris Arrasmith. The Council approved a quote from Laughery Construction for $9,750 to replace two doors at the fire hall, and to move forward on getting quotes for recording equipment to begin recording and broadcasting Council meetings in the future.