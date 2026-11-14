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Dexter Fire Department Annual Pancake Fundraiser
By Marcus Mackey,13 days ago
The Dexter Fire Department is hosting another event this weekend. The Department will be holding their annual pancake supper, and everyone’s invited for the free will donation meal, which includes pancakes, eggs, and homemade pork sausage. The meal runs from 5-7pm, and includes a live auction. A list of items available for bid can be found in this story online, and all proceeds go back to the fire department to help with expenses and equipment.
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