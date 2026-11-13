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Smithsburg honors veterans with Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park
By Toya McCleary,8 days ago
SMITHSBURG, Md. — Community members gathered at Veterans Park on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to recognize the service and sacrifices of military veterans during Smithsburg’s 2026 Veterans Day ceremony. The 2 p.m. observance brought together local officials, veterans, military representatives and community participants for a program honoring those who...
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