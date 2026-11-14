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‘American Animalier’ explores animals’ place in art and human life
By Staff Reports,12 days ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts invites visitors to look at the animal world — and humanity’s place within it — in a new exhibition exploring more than two centuries of American art. American Animalier: Human and Animal Entanglements in Art, 1750 to Present opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, and will remain on view through April 18, 2027.