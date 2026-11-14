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Guest Editorial: Voters in Tompkins County Elevate the Working Families Party
By Emily Adams,13 days ago
On Tuesday, November 3rd, the United States experienced a blue tidal wave at the ballot box. Democrats won every statewide race in Texas. A Muslim man beat $44 million from the pro-Israel group AIPAC to win a Senate seat. In January, over 125 Democratic women will be seated in Congress. The reverberations will be felt for many years.
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