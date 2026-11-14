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Anthropic releases Claude Fable 5.2, a coding model it says tops Opus 5.5 on FrontierSWE v2
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,12 days ago
On November 9, 2026, Anthropic announced Claude Fable 5.2, a model it pitches for its most ambitious, open-ended technical work, alongside Claude Mythos 5.2. According to Anthropic’s official announcement, Fable 5.2 is available in the Claude apps, on the Claude Platform API as claude-fable-5-2, and through Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.