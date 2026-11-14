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How to Block (and Unblock) Someone in Gmail on Web, Android, and iPhone
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,12 days ago
The same person keeps showing up in your inbox no matter how many times you delete their emails. The fastest fix is to open one of their messages, click the three-dot More menu next to Reply, and choose Block. That works in Gmail on the web, in the Gmail app for Android, and in the Gmail app for iPhone and iPad. There’s nothing to install or pay for.