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Smart Moves in Maui, Seattle, Chicago and More
By Hiba Alavi,10 days ago
Editor’s note: This article was written with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Sophy Hyde Park in Chicago has appointed Vincent Basemore as general manager and Ivy S. McQueen as director of sales and marketing, marking a new chapter as the luxury boutique hotel celebrates its eight-year anniversary. McQueen brings more than 10 years of hospitality experience, including leadership roles at The Langham, Chicago and Hotel Peter & Paul.