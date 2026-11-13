undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Archie #2 Review
By S & S Reviews,11 days ago
The second issue starts off with Archie serving food to guests at Riverdale’s high school reunion. This story, titled “Live and how to live it!” features Archie gathering advice from elders and seniors of the community, while he works for tips. Throughout this story, Archie ponders the meaning of life while he takes Betty on a date. The scene switches over to the day when Archie has to take a test for chemistry class, as the previous date was interrupted.