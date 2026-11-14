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What Happened to Olympic Sprinter After Going Viral at 2024 Paris Games Was Sad
By Calum Ritchie,13 days ago
Ewa Swoboda, a Polish Olympian, has gone viral on social media again, two years after she gained huge notoriety at the 2024 Paris Games. The 29-year-old is a track and field runner who has won gold medals at various levels and competitions. Swoboda fell short of Olympic glory in the French capital but still impressed as she reached the semi-final of the 100-metre sprint.