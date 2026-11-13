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Drawquarium – Launch Trailer
By S & S Reviews,10 days ago
More than 200,000 wishlists and millions of social media views later, Drawquarium is now available on PC, bringing players’ own underwater creations to life. Darmstadt, Germany – November 13, 2026. What started as a small, personal game idea inspired by a desire to bring children’s drawings to life has grown into an unexpected internet sensation. Drawquarium, the relaxing aquarium sandbox from solo developer byKaleb and German publisher rokaplay, is available today on PC via Steam, following an incredible response to its original announcement.