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Crack Review
By S & S Reviews,8 days ago
Crack was developed and published by Rafoli and is available to play on PC. I had the opportunity to give this game a go, and I honestly did not think I would enjoy a game about cracking an egg as much as I did! Crack is one of those games that might seem rather unusual at first, but it is so much more enjoyable than you would expect. It is oddly satisfying, incredibly addictive and has a gameplay loop that keeps you coming back for more.