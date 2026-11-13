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Hope in the City Out Now
By S & S Reviews,10 days ago
The mystery adventure follows a teenage artist searching for her missing parents in Northeast China, with its launch revealed live onstage in London. TORONTO, CANADA – November 13, 2026 – Canadian independent studio Lofty Sky Entertainment and co-publisher NAGA Publishing have launched Hope in the City, a narrative mystery adventure available now on Steam, XBOX Series X|S, and XBOX on PC, including day one with XBOX Game Pass. The release was announced live at the Golden Joystick Awards in London, UK where Game Director Jason Loftus and Creative Director Judith Cheung took to the stage, with Cheung pressing a button to reveal the game’s launch to the audience. The game is priced at $19.99 with dedicated localized pricing worldwide, and will have a 10% discount for two weeks on Steam.