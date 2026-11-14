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Nataas and Crew Surprise Del Worsham with 30-Year Funny Car Tribute at NHRA Finals
By scmotorsportsmedia,12 days ago
POMONA, Calif. (November 13, 2026) – Thirty years after Del Worsham raced his family’s Texas Stagecoach Funny Car at the NHRA Winston Finals, a familiar piece of drag racing history has returned to Pomona. This time, Top Alcohol Dragster World Champion Julie Nataas is behind the wheel, and until Thursday night, Worsham had no idea it was happening.