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Capps Leads Provisional Qualifying as Gordon Shatters Track Speed Record in Pomona
By scmotorsportsmedia,12 days ago
POMONA, Calif. (Nov. 13, 2026) – Ron Capps Motorsports wasted no time in making a big impression at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals today at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Not only did team owner Ron Capps power his NAPA Auto Care Funny Car to the top of the provisional qualifying order, but his teammate Maddi Gordon also made the best pass of her career, resetting the track’s Top Fuel speed record behind the wheel of her Carlyle Tools dragster.
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