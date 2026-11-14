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Enjoy the cool-down while it lasts! | A warmer, windier pattern is ahead
By Weather Authority,13 days ago
Southwest Florida is getting a taste of early-season cooler weather this weekend, but the chilly mornings won't last much longer. Another cold start is expected Sunday before temperatures begin climbing through the week. By the middle of next week, highs will be back in the low 80s, with increasing humidity, gustier winds and a few showers returning to the forecast.