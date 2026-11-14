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NYC woman allegedly struck by LGBTQ+ activist after questioning trans youth treatments: 'Never have answers'
12 days ago
LGBTQ+ activist Jay Walker allegedly elbowed a counter-protester outside Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City as she questioned his support for youth transgender procedures. A woman says she was assaulted by a prominent LGBTQ+ activist at a recent New York City protest as she was questioning his push for transgender medical procedures for children, according to video of the incident provided by the alleged victim.