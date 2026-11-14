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Hoyas Stomp Tigers Down South, Improve to 4-0
By Sam Fishman,12 days ago
Wheeling away in calm jubilation after scoring his third consecutive basket 12 minutes into the game, it was as if senior center Vincent Iwuchukwu had forgotten how to miss. In the first half of the Georgetown university men’s basketball team’s Nov. 13 85-78 win over the Clemson University Tigers, he had an astonishing 16 points and shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.