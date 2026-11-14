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Jamal Mashburn: “That’s not Kentucky Basketball”
By Cameron Waddle,13 days ago
Big Blue Nation hasn’t been afraid to let their voices be heard following Kentucky Basketball’s narrow win against Northern Arizona on Friday night. Obviously, barely beating a team you should’ve handled easily, and were over a 30-point favorite against, isn’t acceptable at Kentucky. It’s especially not acceptable when it comes on the heels of an extremely embarrassing loss in Chicago against Kansas only a few nights before.
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