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Surveillance Pricers, Elizabeth Warren Is Coming for You
13 days ago
The New York City Council on Thursday voted to ban surveillance pricing, joining Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut in doing so. Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to sign it. "New Yorkers' personal data should never be used as a weapon against their own pocketbooks," he said in a statement to local media. "Our administration will continue working with the council to protect workers, tenants, and consumers and put an end to the scam economy."