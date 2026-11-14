undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Should You Use Home Equity to Pay Off Family Debt? 5 Things to Consider
By EverythingMom,12 days ago
Credit card bills, car payments, and other debts can strain a family’s budget, especially when everyday expenses keep climbing. What starts as a few manageable payments can gradually eat into the money needed for groceries, childcare, and unexpected costs. Even families who never miss a payment may struggle to save anything at the end of the month.