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How to Plan a Long-Distance Move Without Wrecking Your Budget or Your Sanity
By EverythingMom,12 days ago
A long-distance move can feel like a giant life admin project dropped into the middle of everything else you already have going on. If you’re moving from or to Sacramento, you’re dealing with a city that mixes busy suburban neighborhoods, older homes, apartment complexes, and hot summer timing that can complicate moving day fast. A smoother move usually comes down to planning early, understanding the real costs, and knowing where small mistakes turn expensive.