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Can Domestic Violence Affect Divorce Outcomes?
By EverythingMom,12 days ago
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2023-2024 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, about one-third of the women surveyed (34%) and about one-sixth of the men surveyed (17%) in the US said they have been a victim of intimate partner contact sexual violence, intimate partner physical violence, or stalking during their lifetime.