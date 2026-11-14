undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Family Dollar $63 Million Settlement: Arkansans May Get Refunds
By News Staff,12 days ago
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has announced a Family Dollar $63 million settlement with Arkansas and other states following allegations that the discount retailer routinely charged customers higher prices at checkout than those advertised on store shelves, price tags, websites and promotional materials. The agreement, announced November 13, 2026, was...
6