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Avatar Recruit Zakk Wylde For New Holiday Track “Naughty List”
By Caeman Amelio,9 days ago
Avatar and Zakk Wylde have debuted a music video for their new holiday single “Naughty List.” Avatar's Johannes Eckerström said the following about that track:. “The idea is that the ‘Naughty List’ is full of people who are different rather than bad, and someone needs to have their backs, too. It is a song about forgiveness and acceptance, and doing what is actually the right thing to do, rather than just following the norm.”