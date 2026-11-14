undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Purple Pants Podcast | Amazing Race 39 Ep 8 Recap: “Déjà vu-turn”
13 days ago
Purple Pants Podcast | Amazing Race 39 Ep 8 Recap: “Déjà vu-turn”. Wait a minute, didn’t we JUST do this?! Brice and Brooke are back with another Amazing Race 39 Pit Stop recap, and the racers are saying déjà vu as another Double U-Turn shakes up the competition! This week, we’re heading to Laos, where teams are cooking up trouble, stacking crates, throwing punches, and counting more Buddhas than anybody signed up for! With familiar targets back on the U-Turn board, alliances coming together, and teams doing whatever it takes to survive, the race is getting messier by the minute! Plus, a special guest drops by the Pit Stop for a little surprise visit and joins in on the fun! Is this still The Amazing Race, or are we watching Survivor with a passport? Grab your Purple Pants because we’re breaking down all the chaos, questionable decisions, and shocking moments from Episode 8!