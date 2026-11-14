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Star Trek meets Firefly in this 10/10 sci-fi Series that's free on streaming right now
12 days ago
Each generation has a science fiction show that captures our imagination and continues to guide the culture even after it's been long off the air. Fans of Stargate SG-1 were probably devastated when the planned reboot skidded to a halt. Some people probably still binge-watch Fringe or Battlestar Galactica. Yet there's one sci-fi show that's flown under the radar, despite its unique story and a compelling characters. That series is Farscape, and it's available to stream on Tubi. Sci-fi fans of all generations owe it to themselves to check it out.