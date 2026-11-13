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Purple Pants Podcast | Survivor 51 Episode 8 Recap: Seasoning 51
7 days ago
Purple Pants Podcast | Survivor 51 Episode 8 Recap: Seasoning 51. Somebody pass the salt because Survivor 51 is getting SPICY! Brice, Wendell, and Jack are back with another episode of Survivor News, and the Open Era just served up one of the wildest Tribal Councils of the season! From Carter cooking up a brand-new Salt Alliance to Mike stirring the pot, Sharonda and Lewis securing a much-needed immunity win, and Jelly and Devin fighting for their Survivor lives, everybody’s got a little seasoning in the game! But when idols, Shots in the Dark, and a shocking double elimination turn Tribal Council upside down, who’s really cooking and who’s getting burned? Grab your Purple Pants because we’re breaking down all the strategy, chaos, and blindsides from Episode 8!