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Traitors: New Blood Ep 10 Exit Interviews
9 days ago
Watch the Banished Player’s interview here and the Murdered Player’s interview here. Traitors: New Blood episode 10 is here, and so are the latest exit interviews from Rob and Pooya as they meet with Joe Vanella and Ben McDonnell. This deep-dive goes behind the castle walls right after Joe’s dramatic banishment and Ben’s untimely murder, exploring the decisions, alliances, and strategies that shaped these players’ fates as the game heads to its finale.