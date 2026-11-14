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The pace of Everglades restoration has accelerated. But is it working?
By WLRN Public Media,13 days ago
A historic restoration of Florida's Everglades is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, although more scientific analysis is needed to understand how the fragile watershed is responding to the multi-billion-dollar effort, according to a new report. The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, published last month, said...