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Trump tells advisers he may hold off on Iran attacks barring new provocations, sources say
By Erin Banco, Humeyra Pamuk, Phil StewartTimour Azhari,13 days ago
WASHINGTON/RIYADH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has told senior advisers in recent days that he may hold off on attacking Iran if the US faces no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, according to three people familiar with the matter. Trump has alternated between...