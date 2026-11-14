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Comments Pour In From Jayden Daniels' Mom Regina, Kay Adams & Others as ABC Names Sam Hartman New "Bachelor"
13 days ago
Amid the ongoing NFL season, Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is trading the practice squad for The Bachelor. The Washington Commanders quarterback is officially the lead of ABC's milestone 30th season, sparking immediate reactions from across the sports and entertainment world, including reactions from fellow quarterback Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, and media personality Kay Adams.