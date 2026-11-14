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2027 Social Security Changes, Advances in Ovarian Cancer Research
13 days ago
For the week of November 13, 2026: Social Security checks and taxes will change next year, and new research shows a breakthrough for ovarian cancer. Understand 2027 Social Security changes, including a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment. Review new prostate cancer screening recommendations, including earlier screening for higher-risk men. Consider how fallopian...