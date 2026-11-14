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California chef brings intertribal roots to Seven Acre dinner series
By Nicole Haase, Special to the Cap Times,13 days ago
The Cap Times is an independent newsroom serving Madison and Wisconsin. Sign up for the Food & Culture newsletter for exclusive weekly insight. Chef Crystal Wahpepah owns Wahpepah’s Kitchen in Oakland. A finalist for the James Beard Award for Emerging Chef in 2022, Wahpepah is continuing a tradition of intertribal community in the Bay Area through the first Native woman-owned restaurant in Northern California.
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