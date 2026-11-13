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Lyda Conley Saved a Kansas City, Kansas, Cemetery. A New Book Traces the Fight Across Generations
10 days ago
This story first aired on KCUR 89.3 on Nov. 12, 2026. Click here for the audio. Lyda Conley devoted her entire life to protecting the land now known as the Wyandot National Burying Ground in Kansas City, Kansas, and the retelling of her story often starts when she and her sisters, Helena and Ida, built a 6-by-8-foot shack to take up residence over their parents’ graves.
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