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Jesus Owono handed 12-match ban after fatal collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel
11 days ago
FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match suspension following the fatal on-field collision that claimed the life of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel. Owono was dismissed during the Spanish second-division fixture on November 2 after colliding with De Miguel while attempting to clear an aerial ball near the halfway line.