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MURDERDOLLS Announce Reunion for 25th Anniversary of Debut Album
By Jason,8 days ago
The band will perform at Download Festival in the UK and Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium in June 2027, marking their first shows since 2018. MURDERDOLLS, the glam punk band formed in 2002, have announced their reunion to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls." The band is set to perform at the Download Festival in the United Kingdom and the Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium in June 2027. This marks the group's first live performances since 2018, when they played a tribute show in Hollywood for their late drummer, Ben Graves.