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Kittie Releases Special Two-Song EP to Mark 25th Anniversary of 'Oracle'
By Jason,13 days ago
Canadian metal band Kittie commemorates the anniversary of their second album with the release of 'Oracle XXV', featuring reimagined tracks. On November 13, Canadian metal band Kittie released a special two-song EP titled 'Oracle XXV' to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second studio album, 'Oracle'. This release comes as a significant milestone for the band, which has been influential in the metal genre since their formation in 1996. The new EP includes reimagined versions of two tracks from the original album, providing fans with a fresh take on classic material.