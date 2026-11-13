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Mike Muir Announces New Album 'My Personal Revolution' Featuring Collaborations with Notable Artists
By Jason,7 days ago
The upcoming collection features new and unreleased music from Mike Muir's diverse projects, set for release on February 12 via BMG. Mike Muir, the influential musician known for his work with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES, has announced the release of a new album titled 'My Personal Revolution'. Scheduled for February 12, 2025, via BMG, the collection will include a mix of new and previously unreleased music that reflects Muir's expansive musical journey. This project showcases an eclectic lineup of collaborators, including Fred Durst of LIMP BIZKIT, Thundercat, and Tim Armstrong of RANCID, capturing the genre-defying spirit that has characterized Muir's career.