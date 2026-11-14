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How GLP-1 Drugs Are Changing Fitness Franchises
By Sarah Abrahamsen,13 days ago
As Weight-Loss Drugs Gain Popularity, Gyms Find New Ways to Attract and Retain Members. GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are changing how consumers approach fitness and creating new opportunities for fitness franchises. Strength training is becoming increasingly important as people look to preserve muscle while losing weight. Fitness franchises are responding with...