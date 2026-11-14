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Golden Hawks Top Dillard 33-22 for Playoff Win, Head to Bishop Verot Next Friday
By Joanne Rollins,13 days ago
The Miami Springs Golden Hawks are moving on. Miami Springs Senior High beat Dillard 33-22 on the road Friday night, Nov. 13, in the FHSAA Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinal at Fort Lauderdale, according to the final score posted on MaxPreps. The win moves the No. 6-seeded Golden Hawks to 9-2 on the season. Dillard, the No. 3 seed, finishes 6-5.
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