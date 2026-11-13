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The State Of The Market: Bargain Hunting The Used C8 ZR1 Corvette With Retail & Wholesale Data
By Douglas Barton,11 days ago
There’s a big difference between finding a Corvette for sale and knowing whether you’re actually looking at a deal. That’s precisely where the CorvSport Insider Series comes in: we take readers beyond the asking prices and pull back the curtain on what’s really happening in the Corvette marketplace. With 17 years of experience as a retired dealer and access to wholesale transaction data from the country’s largest dealer-only auction, our resident insider brings a perspective you simply won’t find scrolling through retail listings. Today, we’re hunting for bargains in some very exclusive territory: the five cheapest used C8 ZR1s listed on Autotrader, one of the nation’s leading digital automotive marketplaces.