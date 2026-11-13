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Steve Vai and Joe Satriani Discuss Collaborative Album and Musical Influences in SiriusXM Interview
By Jason,9 days ago
Guitarists Steve Vai and Joe Satriani reflect on their careers and discuss their new album, 'The Sea Of Emotion,' in a recent interview on SiriusXM. Renowned guitarists Steve Vai and Joe Satriani recently appeared together in a special interview hosted by Mark Strigl on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard (Channel 38). The conversation centered around their newly released collaborative album, 'The Sea Of Emotion,' which marks the first full studio album recorded together under the name SatchVai. The duo shared insights into their creative process, the challenges of writing instrumental music, and their reflections on the late Eddie Van Halen's influence on their careers.