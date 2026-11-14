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Argentina’s First Match Without Lionel Messi Reveals a Troubling Reality
By Edward Perovic,13 days ago
An eerie sight unfolded at La Bombonera on Friday night, providing an unvarnished look at the dawn of a new era for world football. Argentina’s first match since Lionel Messi’s international retirement ended in a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay, but the final score was ultimately overshadowed by a stark visual: large, vacant sections of the iconic Buenos Aires stadium sitting completely empty.