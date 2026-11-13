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FOR SALE: 2027 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Convertible
By Mark Leofe Capayas,7 days ago
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette ZR1X represents the most powerful production Corvette ever built, combining a twin-turbocharged V8 with electrified all-wheel drive to deliver an extraordinary 1,250 horsepower. Now, an exceptionally equipped, virtually untouched example has arrived on Bring a Trailer, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire one of Chevrolet’s most technologically ambitious performance cars.