undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FOR SALE: 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Coupe
By Mark Leofe Capayas,7 days ago
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X represents one of the most ambitious performance achievements in the C8 generation, combining twin-turbocharged V8 power with electric all-wheel drive to deliver an astonishing 1,250 horsepower. Now, a nearly new 2026 example equipped with the desirable 3LZ and ZTK packages has arrived on Bring a Trailer, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire one of America’s most powerful production sports cars.