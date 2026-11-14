undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brooks leads Central Michigan against Northern Kentucky after 22-point game
By The Associated Press Share,13 days ago
LINE: Norse -3.5; over/under is 162.5. BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Northern Kentucky after Phat Phat Brooks scored 22 points in Central Michigan's 91-78 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins. Northern Kentucky finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Norse averaged 8.6 steals, 3.5 blocks...